Furry Friend Friday: Do Your Research Before Adopting

It’s Furry Friend Friday where we usually introduce you to an animal looking for a forever home but 44News is switching it up today.

44News is actually introducing you to a PAAWS alumn with a special story that shows why it’s so important to do your research before adopting a furry friend.

Kelsey Hendrix from PAAWS and her pet Athena join 44News anchor Veronica DeKett with all the details.

Anyone wanting to adopt can click here for more information on the PAAWS website.

A PAAWS adoptable pet will be featured every Friday on 44News at noon.

