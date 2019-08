If you’re looking to adopt a new pet, PAAWS has plenty of furry friends looking for forever homes.

Marshal is a 9-week-old Lab/Weimaraner mix. He has several male and female siblings that all need homes. Marshal is a puppy so he’s full of life, fun, and energy.

Click here for more adoption information on the PAAWS website.

A PAAWS adoptable pet will be featured every Friday on 44News at noo

