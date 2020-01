If you’re looking to adopt a new pet, PAAWS has plenty of furry friends looking for forever homes.

Kage and Kerrick are one of 12 puppies that were found in trash bags earlier this week. The eager-to-play puppies are also eager for their forever home.

