Furry Friend Friday: Ivory

If you’re looking to adopt a new pet, PAAWS has plenty of furry friends looking for forever homes.

Ivory is an 8-month-old kitten, and needs a patient, experienced owner. Since she had a rough start, she needs time to warm up to people, and would do best in a home with no children.

PAAWS is having their Diamonds in the Ruff Fundraiser, Sunday, August 17th at Rolling Hills Country Club.

Click here to buy tickets.

Click here for more adoption information on the PAAWS website.

A PAAWS adoptable pet will be featured every Friday on 44News at noon

Comments

comments