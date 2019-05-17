Furry Friend Friday: Hazel and Buttercup

If you’re looking to adopt a new pet, PAAWS has plenty of furry friends looking for forever homes.

Hazel is one-years-old and Buttercup is seven-weeks-old. The cats were found under a trailer. Buttercup is the only survivor of her litter.

Click here for more adoption information on the PAAWS website.

A PAAWS adoptable pet will be featured every Friday on 44News at noon.

