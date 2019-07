If you’re looking to adopt a new pet, PAAWS has plenty of furry friends looking for forever homes.

Coco is a 14-week-old Catahoula hound mix. She is one of eight siblings who are also ready for adoption. She is calm, sweet, and playful.

