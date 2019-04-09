Fungal Disease Spreading at a Rapid Rate

A potentially deadly fungal disease out of Illinois is spreading at an alarming rate.

According to a state health official, Illinois has 154 confirmed cases of the fungal disease and it’s spreading rapidly. Another case has been detected in Indiana.

The germ, a fungus called Candida Auris, preys on people with weakened immune systems and it’s quietly spreading across the globe.

The federal centers for disease control and prevention just added it to a list of germs deemed, “urgent threats.”

Resistant germs are often called “superbugs” which are lethal to people with compromised immune systems, including newborns, the elderly, smokers, diabetics and people with autoimmune disorders who take steroids that suppress the body’s defenses.

Other prominent strains of the fungus candida, one of the most common causes of bloodstream infections in hospitals, have not developed significant resistance to drugs. But more than 90 percent of the current infections are resistant to at least one drug.

The outlook for people who have contracted the fungal disease is not good. Nearly half the patients have died.

44News will continue to monitor this story and bring you updates on air and online.

Comments

comments