Funeral, Visitation Arrangements Set for Glennden “Superman” Stovall

Funeral and visitation arrangements have been set for Glennden “Superman” Stovall.

Stovall suffered from Lesch Nyhan Syndrome, a rare and fatal deficiency of the X chromosome.

He died Tuesday, December 24 due to complications from his illness.

His funeral will be held Friday, Jan. 3 at 1 p.m. Visitation hours are Thursday, Jan. 2 from 4-8 p.m.

After the funeral, there will be a fellowship potluck meal for Stovall at Living Word Fellowship church at 1051 Riverside Drive after the cemetery.

