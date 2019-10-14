Funeral Services and Visitation Set for Trooper Killed in Crash

Funeral and visitation arrangements have been set for Indiana State Police Trooper Peter Stephan. Stephan was traveling northbound along Old State Road 25 near Stair Road when his police cruiser entered a curve and for an unknown reason left the roadway, rolled at least one time and struck a utility pole.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, October 17th from 2 p.m. until 8 p.m. at Crossroads Community Church, located at 4254 S 00 EW, Kokomo, IN 46902.

The funeral service will be held on Friday, October 18th at 11 a.m. at Crossroads Community Church.

Burial will take place immediately following the funeral service at the Russiaville Cemetery, located at 3801 S 775 W, Russiaville, IN 46979.

