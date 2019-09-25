Funeral Services Set for Deceased Meade County Deputy

A funeral will be held for a Meade County deputy that died in the line of duty.

Funeral services for Deputy Chris Hulsey will be held Saturday at 1 p.m. at Meade County High School.

Hulsey’s visitation will be held from noon to 8 p.m. Friday at Hager Funeral Home.

Hulsey died of a heart attack Saturday after getting into a fight with suspect Terry Gonterman.

Tuesday night, hundreds of people gathered at his parked car for a vigil in his honor.

Several police, paramedic and fire departments from southern Indiana and Kentucky paused to remember him. Their fire trucks were draped in black to honor him, and candles were lit as people shared memories.

Gonterman was arrested and has been charged with manslaughter.

