Funeral Services Set for Evansville Businessman Alton Schultheis

Funeral arrangements have been set for a local businessman. On Tuesday, April 16th Alton William “Bud” Schultheis died at the age of 84. For over 60 years, Schultheis, along with his father, Frank M., and brother, Frank J. Schultheis, owned and operated Schultheis Insurance Agency in Evansville.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, April 20th at Bethlehem United Church of Christ.

Visitation will be held at 2 p.m. until 7 p.m., Friday, April 19th at Boone Funeral Home East Chapel and from 12 p.m. until 1 p.m., Saturday, April 20th at Bethlehem United Church of Christ.

