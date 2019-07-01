Funeral Service Held for Girl Scout Killed in Camp Accident

Isabelle Meyer was laid to rest Monday. The young girl scout died last week in a tragic accident at Camp Koch.

The tragic loss has taken the community by storm as a young girl lost her life too soon. Following Monday morning’s mass, Father Gary Kaiser performed the Catholic Rite of committal.

Father Kaiser led remembrances, prayers, and songs for Meyer during her funeral. Sharing stories of her life for those gathered.

They gave her a girl scout goodbye singing make new friends as Meyer and the mourners departed the sanctuary.

A short drive with police escort brought the procession to Fairview where more prayers were delivered before she was lowered.

Fellow girl scouts, community leaders, and caring individuals leaving comments and wishes of hope and healing with her family.

There’s a GoFundMe page for Meyer and any costs her family may need as they go through this troubling time.

And so far, the page has raised almost $17,000 which is more than double the goal that had been set.

