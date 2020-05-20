Funeral Homes Increase Capacity

For Bluegrass families struggling with the loss of a loved one, the recent easing of restrictions means they will be able to come together when saying goodbye. During the pinnacle of this health crisis, only 10 people were allowed to be at memorial services. Starting Wednesday, May 20th, funeral homes can only operate at one-third of their capacity.

Many funerals have been live-streamed for families who weren’t able to attend because of travel restrictions and a limit on the number of in-person family members at the mortuary.

“Funerals are sad but when they said we could only have ten in here. It was even more sad,” says John Hill, Vice President of James H. Davis Funeral Home.

Being unable to mourn as a group has been tough for funeral home employees to see.

“Oh. It’s very tough, but having at least six feet apart is better than not being there because when we had just 10 people it was tough,” says Hill. He has been working in funeral homes for over 20 years and hasn’t experienced anything like these regulations, but their funeral home found creative ways for people to say one last goodbye.

“That’s when we kind of said we’ve got to do more. We’ve got to more gravesites where they can drive by, we built a pavilion out here to host drive-bys, and once we started doing that we could see the uplifting of the families, the smiles coming back,” says Hill.

