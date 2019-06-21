Funeral Home Under Investigation After Four Bodies Found in Non-Refrigerated Area

A funeral home in Tipton, Indiana is under investigation after four bodies were allegedly discovered in a non-refrigerated area. As required by Indiana law, bodies must be buried within a reasonable time of death.

During the investigation, Kevin Porter, 62, was discovered to have an expired funeral director’s license.

Porter is the owner and funeral director of Porter Funeral Home, 726 E. North St.

Further investigation also revealed 11 decedents had not been issued death certificates. In Indiana, a funeral director is required to have a valid funeral director’s license in order to apply for death certificates for the deceased.

After the investigation, the four bodies were released to the Tip County Coroner’s Office for proper disposition.

The Tipton County Sheriff’s Office says Porter committed suicide, but not at the funeral home.

