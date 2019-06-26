Funeral Arrangements Set for Isabelle Meyer

Funeral arrangements have been set for a young girl who was tragically killed by a tree at Camp Koch in Indiana.

Isabelle Meyer, 11, died after suffering severe injuries related to the accident. To family and friends, she was a carefree girl who enjoyed her dolls, always believed the best in everyone, enjoyed helping at home, and was her daddy’s little girl.

Meyer was a member of Precious Blood Catholic Church in Jasper, Indiana where she was strong in her faith and enjoyed helping with Vacation Bible School.

Services will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday, July 1st at Precious Blood Catholic Church in Jasper with burial to follow in Fairview Cemetery in Jasper.

Visitation is from 1 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Sunday, June 30th at the Becher-Kluesner Downtown Chapel in Jasper.

