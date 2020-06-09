Funeral Arrangements Set for David McAtee

Funeral arrangements have been set for a Lousiville man killed by law enforcement.

David McAtee will be laid to rest on Friday with public visitation from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. at St. Stephen Church on S. 15th street in downtown Louisville.

McAtee was killed at his barbecue restaurant early morning on June 1.

The Lousiville Police Department and Kentucky National Guard say they were attempting to break up a crowd when someone shot at them, prompting them to return fire.

During a live press conference Tuesday, J. Michael Brown, secretary for the Governor’s Executive Cabinet, spoke about the ongoing investigation into the shooting death of McAtee.

Secretary Brown says they identified the weapon that fired the fatal shot, killing McAtee.

He says the weapon belonged to the Kentucky National Guard, responding to the fire they received.

“Our crime lab was not able to match up the particular bullet fragments with a particular rifle,” said Brown. “But we do know the caliber and type of ammunition and we know that night those rounds were only fired by one agency, and that was the Kentucky National Guard, responding to the fire that they had received.”

Secretary Brown also said the forensic evidence showed McAtee had a 9mm handgun and had fired the weapon at least twice.

“We have no doubt about that Mr. McAtee’s weapon was tested and the shell casings we found outside the door came from that weapon,” he said, adding that Mr. McAtee was tested for gunshot residue and those reports came back positive.

“One of the particles found was consistent with a firearms discharge,” Brown said. “Five other particles were consistent with him either handling or being around a weapon that had been discharged.”

Comments

comments