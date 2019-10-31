Funeral Arraignments Made for Terry Chanley

Funeral arraignments have been made for the man killed in an officer-involved shooting involving Evansville Police Monday night.

45-year-old Terry Chanley of Wadesville passed away after being shot by Evansville Police officer Mario Reid during an accident investigation near the corner of Theatre Drive and Morgan Avenue. When EPD arrived to the scene of an accident involving a jeep into a utility pole, they found Chanley unresponsive.

As Reid tried to communicate, Chanley reportedly got out of the driver’s seat moving towards him with a hammer in his hands. Reid then shot and killed Chanley. Reid remains on paid administrative leave.

According to the obituary from Browning Funeral Home, Chanley leaves behind a wife and two children. He was a 1992 graduate of North Posey High School and worked for J & L Acoustics. He was also a member of the Painters Local #156.

A celebration of Chanley’s life will be held on November 1st at Browning Funeral Home at 6PM. Friends may visit starting at 2PM at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to the American Parkinson Disease Association, 135 Parkinson Ave, Staten Island, New York 10305.

Comments

comments