Funds Pay $368K to Nonprofits Amid Coronavirus Pandemic
Several nonprofit agencies addressing community needs related to COVID-19 will be receiving funds from the COVID-19 Crisis Response Fund of the Greater Evansville Region.
The funds will be awarded $368,228 in two rounds of allocations to 18 nonprofit agencies.
With five completed rounds of funding combined, the Response Fund has awarded a total of $1,022,424 to nearly 50 area nonprofits and encourages non-profits to continue applying for funding.
The disbursements would help with funding operations, food, early childhood education, veteran’s services, and financial assistance.
Applications from each of the five-county region of the fund, Gibson, Posey, Spencer, Vanderburgh, and Warrick, were approved. Included in the fifth round of allocations, the EVSC Foundation was awarded $156,000 for its Student/Family Hunger Relief program.
As of Monday, the Response Fund has raised over $5 million, which includes a sponsored project of Indiana United Ways, with funding provided by Lilly Endowment Inc.
The target for the fund is $6 million, but that number will depend on the needs of the community as time goes on
Fourth and Fifth Round Funding Recipients:
- Organization: Christian Resource Center, Inc. – Rockport, Indiana; Awarded $15,000
- Organization: First Christian Church of Newburgh, Inc.; Awarded $25,000
- Organization: Gilda’s Club Evansville, Inc.; Awarded $6,500
- Organization: Hoosiers Feeding the Hungry, Inc. – Garrett, Indiana; Awarded $15,000
- Organization: Main Street United Methodist Church – Boonville, Indiana; Awarded $3,750
- Organization: New Harmony Ministry Association, Inc.; Awarded $5,000
- Organization: The Way of Rockport Indiana, Inc.; Awarded $3,000
- Organization: At the Cross Mission – Mt Vernon, Indiana; Awarded $12,500
- Organization: Christian Church Day Care Center – Wadesville, Indiana; Awarded $6,600
- Organization: Echo Housing Corporation – Evansville, Indiana; Awarded $3,878
- Organization: Evansville Rescue Mission, Inc.; Awarded $35,000
- Organization: EVSC Foundation, Inc. – Evansville, Indiana; Awarded $156,000
- Organization: Gibson County Council on Aging, Inc. – Princeton, Indiana; Awarded $16,000
- Organization: Veterans Food Bank of America/Henager Family Museum Inc.– Buckskin, Indiana; Awarded $14,000
- Organization: Jacob’s Village, Inc. – Evansville, Indiana; Awarded $17,000
- Organization: Read Evansville; Awarded $5,000
- Organization: The Potters Wheel, Inc. – Evansville, Indiana; Awarded $12,000
- Organization: Volunteers of America, Inc. – Evansville, Indiana; Awarded $17,000
Donations to the fund can be made by credit card at covidresponsefund.com.
Cash and Check donations are accepted at all Old National Bank and Heritage Federal Credit Union branches. Please reference “COVID-19 Crisis Response” with your donation.
Checks should be made payable to United Way of Southwestern Indiana and reference COVID-19 Crisis Response Fund of the Greater Evansville Region (or GERF for short) in the memo.