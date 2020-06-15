Funds Pay $368K to Nonprofits Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Several nonprofit agencies addressing community needs related to COVID-19 will be receiving funds from the COVID-19 Crisis Response Fund of the Greater Evansville Region.

The funds will be awarded $368,228 in two rounds of allocations to 18 nonprofit agencies.

With five completed rounds of funding combined, the Response Fund has awarded a total of $1,022,424 to nearly 50 area nonprofits and encourages non-profits to continue applying for funding.

The disbursements would help with funding operations, food, early childhood education, veteran’s services, and financial assistance.

Applications from each of the five-county region of the fund, Gibson, Posey, Spencer, Vanderburgh, and Warrick, were approved. Included in the fifth round of allocations, the EVSC Foundation was awarded $156,000 for its Student/Family Hunger Relief program.