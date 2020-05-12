Funds Available for Students at Owensboro Community and Technical College

Owensboro Community and Technical College announced Tuesday it has received funding through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act. The funds totaling $894,862 will be used to provide emergency grants to students.

OCTC will award grants to students who were registered in the spring 2019-2020 semester and were eligible for Federal Title IV Financial Aid at that time.

The funding is available through the Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund authorized by the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act. The measure was passed by Congress on March 27.

The CARES Act provides assistance to college students, who beginning on March 13, 2020, experienced hardships caused by COVID-19 related to:

Housing

Childcare

Medical Care

Course materials/Technology

Extended program length (to accommodate clinicals/labs)

Food Insecurity (due to shutdown of college food pantries)

