Fundraising Effort Launched to Support Indiana’s Animals

A new relief fundraiser aims to support Indiana’s veterinary clinics impacted by the COVID-19 outbreak.

The Fix is IN! Crisis Relief Effort is a $100,000 emergency relief effort launched by Spay-Neuter Services of Indiana (SNSI).

Funds raised will make it possible for SNSI to issue more spay/neuter certificates, enabling clinics to fill their surgery schedules and receive financial compensation for performing surgeries for shelter animals in need.

Individuals and companies who would like to participate can click here.

