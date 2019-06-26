Fundraiser to Send Fatal Crash Victims’ Remains Home

A fatal car crash in Webster County kills four employees and shuts down a restaurant in Madisonville over the weekend.

Although the funeral is planned for Thursday in Madisonville now money is being raised so the victims can be laid to rest in their home country of Guatemala.

Eduardo Lopez, 23, has worked there for five years but his boss and close friends say the joy he’s brought into their lives is immeasurable.

Daniel Bradshaw and his family met Lopez at Acapulco Mexican Grill. “I speak decent Spanish, and he wanted to learn English, so we started hanging out as a way to learn more of each language.”

Soon after Lopez felt like family joining the Bradshaws for Christmas, Thanksgiving and other holidays.

“He’s probably been a better son to my mom in 2019. He showed up on Mother’s Day with a gift. Me and my brother were out of town and called,” says Bradshaw.

Becoming a favorite of Daniel’s kids.

“This was somebody that, she couldn’t wait for him to come over, and you know he s very entertaining. Just such a good person that kids are drawn to him. They just know this is a good guy right here,” says Bradshaw.

And although Bradshaw’s Spanish and Lopez’s English got better their close friendship was never lost in translation.

“Even through any language barrier, love is there, and I love the kid absolutely,” says Bradshaw.

A feeling Lopez’s boss and many others share.

Heradio Gonzalez says, “That’s my baby brother. That’s how I treated him. That’s how I see him and that’s how I will remember him.”

“I lost a brother and a friend, and the community lost just an amazing person that has given so much for so many people,” says Bradshaw.

Which is why the Bradshaws and Gonzalez are raising money so he and his loved ones can be laid to rest in Guatemala. Their goal is to raise $29,000.

“That’s the least that we can do, and we’ll do it. We’ll get him there one way or the other, but we are so amazed and grateful with the community with all their help and support,” says Gonzalez.

Anyone wanting to donate can click here.

