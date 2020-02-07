Fundraiser Aims to Bring Safe Haven Baby Box to Evansville

Safe Haven Baby Boxes are popping up all over the country at fire stations.

The goal of the Baby Boxes is to give parents a safe place to surrender newborns.

As of now, there are 25 Safe Haven Baby Box locations across Indiana – but Evansville has no such location.

However, Evansville could soon see a Baby Box location of its own, after a viral Facebook post has raised thousands of dollars in less than 24 hours in an effort to bring a Baby Box location to the city.

One Evansville mother says the city is in need of a Baby Box location, as it could save lives.

Jen Savage, the creator of the fundraiser page on Facebook, is on a mission to raise enough money to make a Baby Box in Evansville a reality.

“I had heard about the Safe Haven Baby Boxes in recent years, but never really gained a personal interest in them, until recently there was an abuse case in Evansville that kinda rocked the Tri-State area,” Savage explained.

Savage is talking about the 3-month-old baby boy that suffered blunt force trauma last month, dying at the hands of his father, according to Evansville police.

Right now, the closest Baby Box location to Evansville is in Posey County.

Savage says family members inspired her to create a Facebook fundraiser Thursday night.

The amount needed to purchase the Baby Box and start the process is $10,000. In just 24 hours, the mother’s mission has raised over $4,500 at last check.

“We start with the money, then we buy the box, then we decide where we are going to put it, we know it’s going to be Evansville, we know it will be a fire station, but that final decision will be made by the Safe Haven Baby Box organization out of Ohio,” Savage told 44News.

Safe Haven Baby Boxes are climate controlled, discrete, and completely anonymous.

When a baby is placed inside of a Baby Box, a silent alarm goes off, notifying 911 dispatchers who then radio firefighters – and the baby is rescued, ideally within three to five minutes.

So far, 59 babies have been surrendered since 2018.

“My goal, my ultimate goal for this baby box, is one, there’s a mother that we can help, number two, is the baby. Let us help you raise this baby in a better environment, for whatever your circumstances are that you have to make this heart-wrenching decision,” Savage said.

If you would like to help this mother on a mission bring a Baby Box to Evansville, you can find the fundraising page on Facebook by clicking here.

You can also find more information on the Safe Haven Baby Box website here.

