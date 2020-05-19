More Funding Granted to Local Nonprofits by the COVID-19 Crisis Response Fund
The COVID-19 Crisis Response Fund of the Greater Evansville Region has awarded $454,195 in two rounds of allocations to 25 nonprofit agencies addressing community needs related to the novel coronavirus. Round One of the funding was announced in late-April.
The Response Fund says Round Two and Three disbursements would assist with funding operations, food, and financial needs.
Applications from each of the five-county region of the fund, (Gibson, Posey, Spencer, Vanderburgh, and Warrick), were approved.
Second and Third Round Funding Recipients:
- Organization: Albion Fellows Bacon Center
Awarded $32,000
- Organization: Aurora, Inc.
Awarded $10,000
- Organization: Community One, Inc.
Awarded $3,000
- Organization: Dubois-Pike-Warrick Economic Opportunity Committee, Inc.
Awarded $3,500
- Organization: Encountering Hope Ministries, Inc.
Awarded $10,000
- Organization: G E M Ministries, Inc.
Awarded $10,000
- Organization: Gibson County Area Rehabilitation Centers, Inc.
Awarded $8,000
- Organization: God is Good Foundation, Inc.
Awarded $2,500
- Organization: Lords Pantry of Wadesville
Awarded $10,000
- Organization: Princeton Salvation Army
Awarded $50,000
- Organization: Spencer County Council on Aging
Awarded $8,000
- Organization: St. Vincent Early Learning Center
Awarded $5,000
- Organization: Sycamore Rehabilitation Services
Awarded $2,200
- Organization: Trinity United Methodist Church of Oakland City
Awarded $25,000
- Organization: United Caring Shelters, Inc.
Awarded $12,500
- Organization: United Methodist Youth Home
Awarded $16,400
- Organization: Warrick Ecumenical Soup Kitchen, Inc.
Awarded $5,000
- Organization: Catholic Charities
Awarded $30,000
- Organization: Evansville Christian Life Center
Awarded $31,500
- Organization: Family Matters of Posey County Indiana, Inc.
Awarded $28,900
- Organization: Junior League of Evansville, Inc.
Awarded $9,000
- Organization: Mt Vernon Ministerial Association
Awarded $6,695
- Organization: Outreach Ministries
Awarded $5,000
- Organization: Evansville Salvation Army
Awarded $125,000
- Organization: Urban Seeds, Inc.
Awarded $5,000
With all three rounds of funding combined, the Response Fund has awarded a total of $654,000 to area nonprofits.
Nonprofit agencies that have completed an application but were not awarded funding, or received a lesser amount of funding than requested, have received communication from the allocations committee.
Applicants must be a 501(c)(3) organization in good standing with the Internal Revenue Service. Funding must serve residents in at least one of the primarily identified regional counties of Gibson, Posey, Spencer, Vanderburgh and Warrick.
The allocation committee considers all government funding received by the nonprofits.
Further details regarding funding can be found on the COVID-19 Crisis Response Fund of the Greater Evansville Region website.
Stay up to date on the latest coronavirus information and more by downloading the 44News Mobile App
Related Articles: