More Funding Granted to Local Nonprofits by the COVID-19 Crisis Response Fund

The COVID-19 Crisis Response Fund of the Greater Evansville Region has awarded $454,195 in two rounds of allocations to 25 nonprofit agencies addressing community needs related to the novel coronavirus. Round One of the funding was announced in late-April.

The Response Fund says Round Two and Three disbursements would assist with funding operations, food, and financial needs.

Applications from each of the five-county region of the fund, (Gibson, Posey, Spencer, Vanderburgh, and Warrick), were approved.

Second and Third Round Funding Recipients:

Organization: Albion Fellows Bacon Center

Awarded $32,000

Organization: Aurora, Inc.

Awarded $10,000

Organization: Community One, Inc.

Awarded $3,000

Organization: Dubois-Pike-Warrick Economic Opportunity Committee, Inc.

Awarded $3,500

Organization: Encountering Hope Ministries, Inc.

Awarded $10,000

Organization: G E M Ministries, Inc.

Awarded $10,000

Organization: Gibson County Area Rehabilitation Centers, Inc.

Awarded $8,000

Organization: God is Good Foundation, Inc.

Awarded $2,500

Organization: Lords Pantry of Wadesville

Awarded $10,000

Organization: Princeton Salvation Army

Awarded $50,000

Organization: Spencer County Council on Aging

Awarded $8,000

Organization: St. Vincent Early Learning Center

Awarded $5,000

Organization: Sycamore Rehabilitation Services

Awarded $2,200

Organization: Trinity United Methodist Church of Oakland City

Awarded $25,000

Organization: United Caring Shelters, Inc.

Awarded $12,500

Organization: United Methodist Youth Home

Awarded $16,400

Organization: Warrick Ecumenical Soup Kitchen, Inc.

Awarded $5,000

Organization: Catholic Charities

Awarded $30,000

Organization: Evansville Christian Life Center

Awarded $31,500

Organization: Family Matters of Posey County Indiana, Inc.

Awarded $28,900

Organization: Junior League of Evansville, Inc.

Awarded $9,000

Organization: Mt Vernon Ministerial Association

Awarded $6,695

Organization: Outreach Ministries

Awarded $5,000

Organization: Evansville Salvation Army

Awarded $125,000

Organization: Urban Seeds, Inc.

Awarded $5,000

With all three rounds of funding combined, the Response Fund has awarded a total of $654,000 to area nonprofits.

Nonprofit agencies that have completed an application but were not awarded funding, or received a lesser amount of funding than requested, have received communication from the allocations committee.

Applicants must be a 501(c)(3) organization in good standing with the Internal Revenue Service. Funding must serve residents in at least one of the primarily identified regional counties of Gibson, Posey, Spencer, Vanderburgh and Warrick.

The allocation committee considers all government funding received by the nonprofits.

Further details regarding funding can be found on the COVID-19 Crisis Response Fund of the Greater Evansville Region website.

