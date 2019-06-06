Funding Available to Address Regional Specialty Crop Issues

Applications for the Specialty Crop Multi-State Program are now being accepted by the Indiana State Department of Agriculture. Specialty crops include fruits, vegetables, dried fruit, tree nuts, horticulture, and nursery crops.

Projects must be completed within three years. The maximum award amount is $1 million, with a minimum award of $250,000. Grants will not be awarded to those that benefit a particular commercial product or provide a profit to a single organization, institution or individual

Proposals must be submitted by August 1st.

Click here or visit Indiana State Department of Agriculture to learn more about the Specialty Crop Multi-State Program.

