Funding Approved for Repairs on Frisse Ave in Evansville

The Evansville Board of Public Works has approved funding that totals more than $180,000 to repair sinkholes lining Frisse Ave, which is on the city’s southeast side running between Boeke Rd and Weinbach ave.

“Hopefully we’re going to get the joints sealed and get with the other bidders on the payment repairs and get this stuff taken care of,” said Chris Weils of the Evansville Board of Public Works. “I think the neighborhood has been dealing with this situation for a couple of months while we’ve been trying to pull stuff together and come up with the most cost-effective repair.”

As of now, no timeline has been announced for when the project is expected to begin or be completed.

