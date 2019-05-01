Fugitive Reportedly Uses Child as Shield to Avoid Arrest

An Evansville woman is behind bars in Henderson after a warrant was issued for her arrest. According to court documents, Beth Lynn Puertzer (Daughtery) was charged with theft in Vanderburgh County.

Henderson deputies were able to locate Daugherty, but she would not come to the door. Once entry was finally made, she was found hiding in the bathroom with her son placing him in front of herself in an attempt to avoid being arrested by deputies.

Daughtery was arrested and taken to the Henderson County Detention Center.

She is charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor, armed robbery and burglary of a dwelling.

