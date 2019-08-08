Fugitive Arrested in Ohio County Following Two-Hour Standoff

A Hancock County, Kentucky man was arrested following a long standoff in Ohio County.

32-year-old Roger Burnett of Lewisport was taken by Kentucky State Police Troopers without incident following a two-hour standoff inside a home in McHenry, Kentucky. Burnett was wanted out of Indiana for various felonies. Just after 8pm Wednesday, investigation turned to a residence at 100 block of James Street. When KSP troopers arrived, he ran into the house where he barricaded himself. He was captured later in the evening.

Burnett is facing Fleeing from Police, Criminal Trespassing, Possession of Handgun, and Fugitive from Another State.

He was taken to Ohio County Detention Center awaiting extradition to Indiana.

