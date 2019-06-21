Fueling Freedom Fundraiser Gives Back to Military Families

It’s a chance to fill up your gas tank and back to a good case at the same time. All day Country is hosting its annual Fueling Freedom Fundraiser.

From every gallon of premium gas sold, $.50 goes right back to the National Guard Family Readiness groups.

This is the 10th year for the event, which has raised more than $500,000 for military families.

“So, it’s a win, win situation,” said Charles Wolfinger. “We appreciate the customers that came in and we just hope the one’s that came in to take advantage of the price, come back to see us again.”

