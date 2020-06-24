Frontier League Season Canceled

The Otters season was scheduled to start in late May, however the Coronavirus Pandemic postponed the start, but now a decision has been made by the Frontier League and the 2020 season is canceled.

“It’s kind of disappointing one that we had to push it off as far as we did. But obviously it’s more disappointing now that we won’t be able to actually

play a competitive championship season in the Frontier League. We were looking forward to a real good competitive year for the Evansville Otters on the field,” said Otters Director of Communications Preston Leinenbach.



“We had been actively discussing this regularly. We’ve been meeting a minimum of a couple times a week and ultimately everyone is disappointed that we’re not able to have a Frontier League season this year but I think it’s understandable for any variety of reasons that other people are experiencing as well, said Otters President John Stanley.



While there will be no Frontier League baseball in Evansville in 2020, the Otters are hoping to host a number of events so that folks can still visit Bosse Field this summer.



“We’re working on some things that may include small groups. We are certainly open to hearing people that would be interested in using Bosse Field in one way or another. Once again, our threshold will be safety for everyone and can we do it and is it going to work. But absolutely we would be open minded to the use of Bosse Field at some point when the school corporation feels it’s appropriate, when we do to and there are people interested in using it,” said Stanley.



The next step for the organization is to make sure the ballpark is safe for fans to attend games in 2021.

“We will be spending a lot of time doing it. We will be doing it as a league in how to best do that which would include travel for the players and things like that and of course we would be doing it internally as well. How do we make it very safe to come to Bosse Field? And we will be able to have a little bit of time now to refine that. It is the number one priority and we are working on that consistently,” said Stanley.



