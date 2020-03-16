Frontier League Preseason Tryouts Postponed

The Evansville Otters and Joliet Slammers have announced that the Frontier League preseason tryout scheduled for Saturday, March 21 at Bosse Field has been postponed due to concerns with the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.

Registration for the original March 21 date will be valid for the April 19 date.

Further registration is closed for the tryouts, and attendance will be limited to registered players and essential staff only to comply in accordance with CDC guidelines.

Further registration is closed for the tryouts, and attendance will be limited to registered players and essential staff only to comply in accordance with CDC guidelines.

Tryouts start at 9 a.m. Position players can check in from 8:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. and pitchers can check in from 11:30 a.m. to noon (all times CT).

Comments

comments