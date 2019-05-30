HomeSportsOtters Frontier League: Otters Take Series Against Wild Things May 30th, 2019 John Rawlings Evansville, Indiana, Otters, Sports Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Tumblr A big five run 5th inning seals the series, as the Otters win game 3. Comments comments Related Posts Tell City Police Seeking Public Help in Search for Missing Woman Police Respond to Excessive Force Claim Boonville’s Overton Ready for First Trip to State Gibson Southern Sending Two Titans to State Washington Girls Tennis Making History With First State Appearance Target Announces Recall of Charger