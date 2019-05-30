Frontier League: Otters Take Series Against Wild Things

Frontier League: Otters Take Series Against Wild Things

May 30th, 2019 Evansville, Indiana, Otters, Sports

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Tumblr

A big five run 5th inning seals the series, as the Otters win game 3.

Comments

comments

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Tumblr

Related Posts

© 2015-2019 Bayou City Broadcasting Evansville, Inc. All rights reserved.