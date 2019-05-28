HomeSportsOtters Frontier League: Otters Blank Wild Things May 28th, 2019 John Rawlings Evansville, Indiana, Otters, Sports Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Tumblr Patrick McGuff throws 8 shutout innings to help the Otters blank the Wild Things Comments comments Related Posts HS SOFT: Tecumseh Captures Second 2A Regional Title Bosse Sending Boys & Girls Track Teams to State Central Boys Track Ready to Run at State Community Reacts to More Shootings 44Weather Forecast Democrats Issue Statement Regarding City Council Meeting