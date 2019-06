The Rascals jumped out to an early 4-0 lead. But in the bottom of the fourth inning, Evansville started to chip away. J.J. Gould’s hot shot to short was mishandled by the Rascals shortstop, who then tried to cut down Carlos Castro at third base, throwing the ball away in the process. Castro scored the first run of the game and the Otters came back to win 6-4.



