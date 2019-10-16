Frontier League Expands to 14 Team League After Merger With Can-Am

Frontier League will expand to a 14-team league following a merger with Can-Am League, the baseball league announced in a press release Wednesday.

League officials say the merger and growth of the Frontier League will take effect for the 2020 baseball season.

According to the press release, the teams will be slit into two divisions: Evansville, Florence, Gateway, Joliet, Schaumburg, Southern Illinois, and Windy City will be in the Midwest Division. Lake Erie, New Jersey, Québec, Rockland, Sussex County, Trois-Rivières and Washington will be in the Can-Am Division

The league will include the following teams:

Evansville Otters

Florence Freedom

Gateway Grizzlies

Joliet Slammers

Lake Erie Crushers

Schaumburg Boomers

Southern Illinois Miners

Washington Wild Things

Windy City Thunderbolts

The New Jersey Jackals

Québec Capitales

Rockland Boulders

Sussex County Miners

Trois-Rivières Aigles

The 2020 schedule will consist of 96 games, running from May 14th, 2020 through September 6th. The league’s full 2020 schedule will be officially released on Monday, October 21st.

League officials believe the competition will be as fierce as ever.

For more information, click here or call 812-435-8686.

