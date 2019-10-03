Frontier Community College Receives Federal Funding

Congressman John Shimkus announced Thursday that Frontier Community College in Fairfield was selected to receive funding from the U.S. Department of Education.

The college will receive $449,995 through September 30, 2020, and is expected to receive a total of $2,249,961 over the next five years.

“This is wonderful news for Frontier Community College as well as the residents of the IECC District,” said Frontier Community College President Jay Edgren, Ph.D. “We’ll be adding additional health care programming in varied delivery formats.”

A Medical Lab Technician program will begin Fall 2021 with many of the classes delivered online as well as face-to-face. The college will also be expanding other health care programs (i.e. Health Informatics, Phlebotomy, and CNA) to include online and hybrid delivery formats.

“Our local healthcare providers have not been shy about expressing the need for more entry level employees in these fields, and we’re so happy to be able to train students to meet this need” Edgren continued. “The Title III Grant award process is very competitive, and we are very fortunate to be a recipient.”

The funding comes from the Strengthening Institutions Program, which help institutions of higher education to become self-sufficient and expand their capacity to serve low-income students by providing funds to improve and strengthen the academic quality, institutional management, and fiscal stability of eligible institutions.

“I congratulate Frontier Community College on their successful grant application,” added Shimkus. “My office is always happy to assist local colleges and municipalities with federal grant applications.”

Courtesy of the Illinois 15th Congressional District

