Front Porch Photo Sessions Capture Moment in Time

Local photographers are using their talents in a new, creative way.

“It’s just a really cool way to commemorate and remember this really historic time,” says Haley Raven, photographer.

They’re called “Front Porch Photo Sessions.”

“They’ll pop out. I say come as you are,” says Raven. “some people get dolled up some people come out in their pjs.”

This unprecedented health crisis is taking a toll on local business owners.

“This is the way it’s going to be. can’t change that,” says Raven. “What else can I offer to people right now that also benefits them?”

Photographer Haley Raven using her skills in an alternative way while many people are isolated in their homes.

“We finally have the family all in one place. Let’s do a quick family photo, and it’s also they’ll never forget that porch photo because of the time,” says Raven.

“I don’t think either of us thought we would be experiencing something like this so it’s really weird, but it’s also kind of cool I guess to be able to see peoples creativity come out and see how they use this time for good,” says Kennedy Moore, photo session customer.

Haley still practices social distancing while on her shoots.

She says she also doesn’t charge people currently out of work or unemployed.

And as the old saying goes, a picture is worth a thousand words…the photos capturing this moment in time.

“Just being able to see them all together amidst the chaos just like that split little moment where everything is okay and again they’ll have those to hold on to forever,” says Raven.

