Fritchley Does Not Reach Top 15 in Miss USA Pageant

Evansville’s native Tate Fritchley did not make the cut Thursday night after the top 15 were named to crown the 2019 Miss USA.

Those advancing to the top 15 is Miss Hawaii, Nevada, Maryland, Pennsylvania, Kansas, North Carolina, Louisiana, District of Columbia, Minnesota, Iowa, Oklahoma, Ohio, Arkansas, New Mexico and Florida.

Fritchley told 44News Morning Anchor Jessica Hartman earlier this week of her experience during the Miss USA Pageant, “It’s has been an incredible experience. It has been really cool to see how Evansville and Indiana, as a whole, has back me through this experience.”

Fritchley’s opportunity to be crowned Miss USA came after she was crowned Miss Indiana back in Oct. 2018.

Since then, Fritchley has been serving the state as an ambassador to CASA and other non-profits, as well as preparing for the Miss USA competition.

Comments

comments