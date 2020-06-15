Friends Team Up to Design Solidarity Bracelet

A group of women are working together to give back to their community selling unique bracelets.

It all started with an idea.

“Let’s create something that can help let the black community know that we have other nationalities and races that are here supporting us,” says Courtney Carter, designer.

Courtney Carter, along with Allyson Sanders, working alongside their friend at Jackie Blue Handmade, to create a bracelet.

“Owensboro is one of those action driven cities,” says Allyson Sanders, designer. “You give her a task, you give her a challenge, you give her a need, and she’s going to fulfill it.”

The solidarity bracelet design representing that and much more.

“It’s got the all black signifying the Black Lives Matter, but then you have that iridescent bead in the middle that just says everybody is pulling together for this,” says Sanders.

The friends decided that along with making this bracelet, they wanted to find a way to give back to the Owensboro community.

“We believe in our young people. Then to have something this powerful dedicating to something that powerful and Western Academy is definitely that,” says Sanders.

50 percent of the bracelet proceeds will be going to The Western Academy at the Neblett, a Saturday education academy helping to close the achievement gap among black males in the Owensboro community.

“That’s going to be contagious. That’s my hope is that it’s contagious and everyone will say ‘Hey where’d you get that from’ and it will spark conversation because conversation changes so much,” says Martiza Meeks, Western Academy Site Coordinator.

As of now, nearly 100 bracelets have been sold.

As for the message moving forward:

“Even in 20 years from now and somebody puts this bracelet on, they are going to remember what this was for,” says Sanders. “They’re going to remember this movement. They are going to remember this time.”

If you’re interested in buying a bracelet you can find information here.

