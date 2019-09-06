Friends Recall Miner Following Tragic Death

As family and friends try to make sense of a tragic mining death, Kentucky Governor Matt Bevin is weighing in on the tragedy, as is a friend who worked with that miner.

Coal miner Jeremy Elder’s friend of over ten years wanted to speak out to share more about the kind of person he was.

Jason Ellis had worked with Elder for 10 years.

The 39-year-old miner died Thursday from injuries in a vehicle accident inside Cardinal mine in Madisonville.

The accident left his family and friends with more questions than answers.

The mine was last inspected in June of this year. However, the Division of Mine Safety for the state is looking into this incident to see what went wrong.

His long term friend says, like Jeremy, his faith will get him through this tough time.

“Usually he wanted to talk about church or the Bible. A good friend, a good coworker, just a good Christian man,” remembered Ellis.

A sentiment the Governor shares, saying:

“We ask that all who recognize the healing power of prayer, please join us in remembering his wife, children, friends, and community as they mourn the loss of this hard working man. May we never take for granted the vital work and personal sacrifice of our dedicated miners.”

While most mining operations that were shut down after the accident have resumed, production in the area of the accident has remained idle.

