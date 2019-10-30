Friend Reacts to Terry Chanley’s Death

Amid conflicting witness reports and lingering questions, Evansville police have released body camera video detailing this week’s deadly officer-involved shooting.

The incident started with one EPD officer responding to reports of a traffic crash. When the officer arrived he says Terry Chanley was still sitting in his driver’s seat, but he was not complying with the officer’s demands.

Evansville police say Chanley grabbed a hammer from under the seat and continued to pose a threat until the officer shot him.

“Mr. Chanley again could’ve exited that jeep, and went to the east, to the south, to the west but he went to the north and followed the exact path that that officer took,” says Evansville Police Sergeant Jason Cullum.

However, this situation escalated very quickly. First responders say about two minutes after the officer made it to the scene, there was a shots fired call.

“He didn’t have a fighting chance,” says Ladonna Burkes. As someone who’s known Terry Chanley for several years, Ladonna Burkes found it difficult to believe he would approach an officer with a deadly weapon after crashing his Jeep into a pole on Morgan Avenue.

“He’s just a fun person. You couldn’t not get along with him,” says Burkes.

The Evansville Police Department released the officer’s body camera and dash-camera video of that incident.

Investigators say this footage supports their prior statements claiming the officer perceived Chanley as an immediate threat to themselves and the public.

“You can see where his hands come together as he comes out. It is at that point where the officer sees a black object in Mr. Chanley’s hand as he exits the vehicle,” says Sergeant Cullum.

That black object, referenced by Sgt. Cullum, turned out to be a hammer. Investigators say they recovered the hammer in the grass nearby. This is causing some confusion since Chanley collapsed in the street.

“Why was it in the grass,” asked Burkes. “Don’t you think it should be on the concrete where they shot him?”

Police say Chanley was clearly following the responding officer’s path even though he was trying to stay at a safe distance, claiming this advancement to be another justifiable reason to pull the trigger.

Although, this footage has left some people wondering, “Was it necessary to kill him?”

“They could have tased him and brought him down,” says Burkes.

Chaney left behind a family. Some people who knew him say he loved his children and worked hard to provide for his family.

“They took somebody that was a good person away from a lot of people,” says Burkes. “He put his effort in his family and he was dedicated to his work.”

This investigation is being led by EPD. The department is still waiting on Chaney’s toxicology report to be released.

According to the Vanderburgh County coroner, he died from being shot in the chest.

The officer who shot him remains on paid administrative leave, which is standard protocol in situations like this.

Comments

comments