Friday After 5 Announces Cancellation of 2020 Season

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Friday After 5 has decided to cancel its entire 2020 season.

Officials say the decision was not made lightly, as the board carefully considered all options and felt cancelling the season was the best option during an unprecedented time.

The first two events of the season, May 22 and May 29, had already been cancelled. The season was scheduled to run through Sept. 4.

The 2021 season will be the 25th anniversary for FA5.

Comments

comments