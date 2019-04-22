Freshen Up Your Look With New Makeup Trends!

Spring has sprung and that means not only are we swapping out our wardrobes, but also our makeup to reflect the warmer temps!

As we head into warmer months, a sun kissed complexion is rising in popularity among makeup trends for Spring 2019! To achieve the perfect bronzed look, choose a warm toned bronzer that is 1-2 shades darker than your skin tone. Apply to the outer parts of the face in a “3” shaped motion, and then dust the remaining product across the top of the nose. A little goes a long way with bronzer- apply a little bit of product at a time until you’ve reached your desired look!

Blush goes hand in hand with bronzer, but this year we are seeing more red and orange blushes! These shades warm the face more than rosy or berry toned blushes do, which gives the skin a more youthful flush. Red, orange or coral blushes also compliment bronzers nicely, and contribute to the sun-kissed effect!

The newest makeup trend for 2019 is gloss- but not exclusively for the lips! Different face glosses are being worn on the face, lips and eyelids, and give the face a “glass skin” effect. Face glosses are formulated to be thinner and less sticky than your average lip gloss, making them an easy to achieve and wearable trend! Worn alone or overtop of makeup, a gloss creates a dewy, hydrated effect. Simply rub the gloss between your fingertips to warm & emulsify the product, then apply to the high points of the face. For an ultra high shine look, apply remaining gloss to the eyelids & lips.

Looking sun-kissed with bronzer and red-orange blush, and giving your skin the glass effect, all the latest trends for makeup this spring.

