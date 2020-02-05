Fresh Bourbon Distilling Plans to Build New Facility, Adding 25 Jobs

Fresh Bourbon Distilling Company announced Wednesday its plans to construct a new distillery adding 25 jobs in Lexington, Kentucky.

The company plans to build the 34,000 square-foot near Lexington’s Distillery District later this year.

To encourage the investment and job growth in the community, the Kentucky Economic Development Finance Authority (KEDFA), a branch within the Cabinet for Economic Development, in December approved a 10-year incentive agreement with the company under the Kentucky Business Investment program.

The performance-based agreement can provide up to $200,000 in tax incentives based on the company’s investment of $5.4 million and the following annual targets that meet the eligibility criteria of the program:

Creation and maintenance of 15 Kentucky-resident, full-time jobs across 10 years

Paying an average hourly wage of $18 including benefits across those jobs

For more information on Fresh Bourbon Distilling Co., click here.

A detailed community profile for Fayette County can be viewed here.

Comments

comments