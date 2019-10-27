Freezing Temperatures ‘Creeping’ in for Halloween

The final days of October are upon us. While many across the Tri-State are deciding on the perfect costume the rain coat would be the best attire for this week, specifically midweek. But let’s not get ahead of ourselves, Monday and Tuesday is looking fairly quiet. In fact, Monday afternoon could be even warmer with highs surging into the upper-60s and lower-70s. In addition to the anticipated warmer temperatures, grey skies will unfortunately be apart of the forecast throughout the Monday and Tuesday. Tuesday will shape up to be dry and gloomy. However, winds will switch from the south to the northwest behind the next cold front that will assist in limiting our temperatures to the lower-60s, by Tuesday afternoon.



By midweek, a low-pressure system will track to the south of the Tri-State and plume up more rainfall by Wednesday morning.



This next round of of rain could be heavy at times with flash flooding being a concern, especially in bad drainage areas. Current rainfall projections have many places receiving over 2 inches of rain. The showers will continue not only for Wednesday but also for Thursday and ending by Thursday night as the next cold front slides through.



By Halloween night, we will begin to dry out but temperatures will plummet out of the 50s to the lower-30s. As Thursday’s cold front roll through it will feel quite bitter and raw as sharp northerly winds will gust as high 30 MPH. Wind chill will be a factor as many make their rounds from house-to-house. Waking up Friday morning, winter coats will be warranted as many locations around the Tri-State will be at or below freezing. Temperatures will struggle to make it of the upper-40s by the afternoon. Afternoon highs will remain below normal as we head into next weekend.



