Free Yoga Days at Historic Newburgh Farmers’ Market

Yoga will be offered next to the Historic Newburgh Farmer’s Market this year.
Yoga will be Hatha Style, all levels of classes, and is FREE!
*Participants are encouraged to bring a beach towel or mat, and water. Classes will be led by certified instructors from Sift Yoga.
Adult Yoga
JUNE 1, 15
JULY 6, 20
AUGUST 3, 17, 31
SEPTEMBER 14
8:30 AM
(Recommended ages 10 and up)
Family Yoga
(All ages welcome):
JUNE 15
JULY 20
AUGUST 17
SEPTEMBER 14
10:00 -10:30 AM
The Historic Newburgh Farmer’s Market opens June 1st.
