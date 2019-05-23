Free Yoga Days at Historic Newburgh Farmers’ Market

Free Yoga Days at Historic Newburgh Farmers’ Market

May 23rd, 2019 44News This Morning, Entertainment

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Tumblr

Yoga will be offered next to the Historic Newburgh Farmer’s Market this year.

Yoga will be Hatha Style, all levels of classes, and is FREE!

*Participants are encouraged to bring a beach towel or mat, and water. Classes will be led by certified instructors from Sift Yoga.

Adult Yoga
JUNE 1, 15
JULY 6, 20
AUGUST 3, 17, 31
SEPTEMBER 14
8:30 AM
(Recommended ages 10 and up)

Family Yoga
(All ages welcome):
JUNE 15
JULY 20
AUGUST 17
SEPTEMBER 14
10:00 -10:30 AM

The Historic Newburgh Farmer’s Market opens June 1st.

Like what I do? See more on Evansville’s YouTube Channel, The Best Day Ever Evansville Channel.

And find that epic city calendar at The Best Day Ever Evansville.

Comments

comments

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Tumblr

Related Posts

© 2015-2019 Bayou City Broadcasting Evansville, Inc. All rights reserved.