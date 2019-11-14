Free Winter Warmth on Franklin

‘Tis the season for coat drives…it’s cold, man!

But if you’ve never been in need, then you don’t know the shame and embarrassment of ASKING for help.

One street who has been making their mark on the city with their Summer Bazaars, Bar Crawls, and myriad of #ShopLocal opportunities has put up a coat rack outside of Evansville Print Specialists with the sign “Need a coat? Take one. Want to help? Leave one. Matthew 25-36.”

You don’t have to ask for anything, just walk up and take a coat.

No questions.

If you are in need, please stop by and grab some warmth, and if you’re out on West Franklin Street — consider donating a new coat while you’re out shopping, or just hang one up on the rack that you’re done with.

Giving Back is a guaranteed way to have The Best Day Ever!

See more of our amazing area on Evansville’s YouTube Channel, The Best Day Ever Evansville.

And check out what’s happening on the city calendar before you head out for some fun!

Comments

comments