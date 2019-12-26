Free Thunderbolts Tickets to Ritzy’s Fantasy of Lights Vistors

Starting Thursday, the first 400 visitors to Ritzy’s Fantasy of Lights will receive free Evansville Thunderbolts tickets.

The game will be will held Tuesday, December 31 at the Ford Center in downtown Evansville. The Thunderbolts will play the Huntsville Havoc team at 7:15 p.m.

Ritzy’s Fantasy of Lights will be open 5-9 PM nightly through January 1. For vehicles with up to six people, admission is $7; admission for vehicles with seven to 14 people is $10, and admission for vehicles with 15 people or more is $25.

Horse-drawn carriage rides are available nightly, weather permitting, for $30, which includes admission for up to six people.

Additional information on Ritzy’s Fantasy of Lights is available by following the Easterseals Rehabilitation Center on social media.

