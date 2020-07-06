Free Testing for Evansville Residents Living in 47714 Zip Code

Evansville residents in the zip code 47714 can get a free COVID-19 test on Thursday.

The effort by the Vanderburgh County Resource & Awareness Task Force and the health department will offer tests on first-come, first-serve bases from 3 pm to 7 pm on July 9th.

Testing will be at the former Health South building located at 4100 Covert Avenue.

This part of an effort to ramp up testing in an area of Vanderburgh County which has seen a disproportionately high percentage of COVID-19 cases, when compared to other zip codes.

Comments

comments