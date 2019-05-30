Free Summer Lunches for Kids at EVSC Schools

EVSC is offering free summer lunches for kids in the community. More than 16,000 students eat lunches every day in the EVSC, and now those students and their families have the option of eating breakfast/and or lunch throughout the summer at nine EVSC schools.
Lunches will be free to those 18 and younger and only $3 for people over 18. Breakfast is free for individuals 18 and younger as well, and only $1.80 for adults.
These summer lunches are made possible by the United States Department of Agriculture Sumer Food Service Program (SFSP).
Below are the locations, dates, and times for the summer lunch program.
Caze Elementary School
- June 3th – June 28th
- 11 a.m. – 12 p.m.
Cedar Hall Community School
- June 3rd – June 28th
- 11:15 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.
Evans School
- June 4th – June 29th
- 11:15 a.m. – 12:15 p.m.
Glenwood Leadership Academy
- June 3 – June 28
- 11:15 a.m. – 12:15 p.m.
Lincoln School
Breakfast & Lunch
- June 3 – June 28
- 11:30 – 1 p.m.
Lunch Only
- July 1 – July 26 (closed July 4)
- 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.
Lodge Community School
- June 3 – June 28
- 11:45 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.
McGary Middle School
- Breakfast & Lunch
- June 4 – June 29
- 9 – 9:30 a.m.
- 12:00 – 1:00 p.m.
Tekoppel Elementary School
- June 3 – June 28
- 12:00 – 1:00 p.m.
Vogel Elementary School
- Breakfast & Lunch
- May 28 – July 26 (closed May 28 & July 4)
- 8:15 – 8:30 a.m.
- 11:15 – 11:30 p.m.