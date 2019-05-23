Free Summer Lunches in Henderson County

The Henderson County Schools has increased the number of locations that will provide breakfast and lunch for children this summer.

The Summer Food Service Program works to ensure children in the county will continue to receive nutritious meals while on summer break.

This year the county will serve breakfast and lunch at seven locations. An additional 12 locations will serve lunch.

The meals will be provided to all children without charge and will be provided, on a first-come-first-serve basis.

The locations are as follows:

BREAKFAST & LUNCH

North Middle 7:30 a.m. & 11:30 p.m.

Bend Gate Elementary 9:00 a.m. & 12:00 p.m.

East Heights Elementary 8:00 a.m. & 11:00 a.m.

Audubon Kidz Zone 8:30 a.m. & 12:00 p.m.

YMCA 8:00 a.m. & 11:30 p.m.

Henderson County High School 7:30 a.m. & 11:30 a.m. (5/28-6/21) & (7/15-7/26)

Thelma B Johnson Early Learning Center 9:00 a.m. & 12:00 p.m.

LUNCH ONLY

Woodview Apartments 12:30 p.m.

JFK Center 12:00 p.m.

Cairo Mobile Home Park 12:15 p.m.

Ashford Mobile Home Park 12:30 p.m.

Presidential Park 11:30 a.m.

Carriage Trailer Park 11:45 a.m.

Shady Tree Mobile Home Park 11:30 a.m.

Holiday Motel 12:30 p.m.

Advance Baptist Church 11:30 a.m.

Downtown Motel 12:00 p.m.

Freedom Park (Tuesday Only) 11:00 a.m. (6/4-7/16)

Audubon Mill Park (Thursday Only) 11:00 a.m. (6/6-7/18)

For more information or to sign up your program for Summer Meals: https://www.smore.com/qdy0f

